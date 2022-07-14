How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Celtics: Stream NBA Summer League

Two of the best young teams square off in NBA Summer League with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics today.

There are four full days left of the 2022 NBA Summer League from Las Vegas as teams jockey for wins and to be in contention for the championship game. The Grizzlies (2-1) and Celtics (2-1) are tied at the top of the standings with 17 teams.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

A big part of Boston's last win and success this summer has been the playmaking of JD Davison. The rookie out of Alabama is averaging 11.3 points and seven assists per game as the third-best assist man this summer.

Davison is out there with second-year sharp-shooters Sam Hauser and Matt Ryan as they look to impress the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

On the other side, Memphis is breaking in rookies Jake LaRavia and David Roddy, both of which have shown flashes of what they can bring to the NBA roster.

Memphis is deep in young talent after several years of quality drafts, identifying who will fit in with its system.

