How to Watch NBA Summer League: Nuggets vs. Clippers

How to Watch NBA Summer League: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nuggets are coming off first win while Clippers' Vegas squad lost on Tuesday night

The Nuggets (1-1) will have the rest advantage on Wednesday night when they face the Clippers (1-1) in summer league in Las Vegas. Denver hasn't played since Sunday, but L.A. is on a back-to-back.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers summer league game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On Sunday, the Nuggets got their first win in Vegas, beating the Cavaliers 84-76. Denver trailed early before out-slogging Cleveland in a low-scoring second half. 

Peyton Watson, a first-round pick acquired from the Thunder on draft night, led the way with 19 points while Jack White, who played the last two years in Australia, finished with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots in 21 minutes.

The Clippers fell to the Lakers Tuesday night 83-72, scoring just 10 points in the fourth quarter after leading by as much as 12 points. Brandon Boston, who played 51 games with the Clips as a rookie last season, scored 15 points, as did two-year veteran Jay Scrubb. Boston added nine rebounds in 29 minutes but was just 3-of-12 shooting.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

