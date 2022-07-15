How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards: Stream NBA Summer League Live

The Pacers will be playing for a shot at the summer league tournament as they face the Wizards on Friday.

The Indiana Pacers (2-1) missed out on restricted free agent Deandre Ayton but have a chance to make the tournament at summer league in Las Vegas. On Friday, Indiana faces the Washington Wizards (1-2) to close out scheduled games.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Pacers haven't played since beating Detroit 101-87 on Tuesday. Indiana led by as many as 30 points and never trailed despite turning the ball over 19 times. Sixth-overall pick Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points and had three steals in just 19 minutes while Terry Taylor, who played 33 games last season, had 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Pacers shot 53.6% in the game and pounded the Pistons on the glass, outrebounding them 44-24, including 14 off the offensive window that led to 18 points.

Washington collapsed in the second half on Wednesday in a 106-88 loss to New Orleans. The Wizards were blitzed after intermission by a 60-39 margin.

Tyler Hall, who played one game with the Knicks last season as a COVID-19 replacement, scored 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench. Vernon Carey Jr., acquired from Charlotte in the Montrezl Harrell deadline deal, also had 11 points. Washington was outrebounded 46-25.

