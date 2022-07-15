Skip to main content

How to Watch NBA Summer League: Stream Clippers vs. Jazz Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jazz are fighting to earn a spot in the playoffs in Las Vegas as they face the Clippers in the final days of NBA Summer League.

The Utah Jazz (2-1) come off their first loss in the NBA2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas but are still in play for a spot in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers (1-2) have dropped two straight after an opening win and are unlikely to play beyond a fifth game.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz summer league game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Utah lost to the Raptors on Wednesday 80-74. The Jazz trailed by as much as 18 and only made the final margin respectable with a big fourth-quarter surge. Jared Butler scored 12 points and dished out six assists but was 5-of-16 as Utah shot only 36.7% for the game and went 7-of-30 from deep. 

Veteran Bruno Caboclo and undrafted rookie Kofi Cockburn each got nine boards. Isaiah Miller, who played for in the G-League last year, had four steals.

The Clippers come in off an 80-75 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. LA trailed by 12 at the half and by as much as 17 and never led in the game. Jay Scrubb, who played on a two-way contract last year with the Clippers and has a training camp deal this year, scored 18 points.

Jarrell Brantley, who finished last season in France, grabbed eight rebounds. He was a second-round pick of the Pacers in 2019 and was with Utah for two seasons on a two-way deal. Jason Preston, who missed all last season for LA after foot surgery, had six assists and three steals to go with nine points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

