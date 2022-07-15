Skip to main content

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns are playing for a potential tournament bid when they face Kings on Friday in Las Vegas Summer League.

The Phoenix Suns (2-1) have a shot at making the eight-team tournament in the NBA2K23 Summer League with a win over the Sacramento Kings (1-2) on Friday night. Their plus-22 scoring differential is the fourth-highest in the league with 12 teams with just one loss. Only eight teams will qualify.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns, Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns summer league game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Phoenix pasted the Mavericks on Tuesday, leading by as must as 37 in a 105-78 victory. 

Louis King, who spent time with Sacramento the last two seasons, led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points and also had 10 rebounds and three steals. Big man Olivier Sarr, who played 22 games for the Thunder last season, finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Kings never got closer than two possessions after falling behind Oklahoma City on Wednesday by 19 points. Fourth overall pick Keegan Murray scored 29 points and added seven rebounds and four steals while Jared Rhoden, an undrafted rookie from Seton Hall, posted 16 points and eight rebounds.

Journeyman point guard Frankie Ferrari dished out seven assists, but was just 2-of-9 and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. Since leaving San Francisco in 2019, Ferrari has played in Spain and Germany as well as a short stint earlier this year in the G-League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

