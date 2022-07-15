How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch NBA Summer League: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets and Timberwolves play out the string in Las Vegas as the two teams face off in summer league on Thursday.

Neither the Nets (1-2) nor the Timberwolves (1-2) are likely to play in the summer league playoffs, not with 17 teams at 2-1 with one game left before seeding. Both clubs come in off double-digit losses and are looking to bounce back on Thursday night.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Nets were thumped by Memphis on Tuesday 120-84. Second-year guard Cam Thomas, co-MVP of last year's summer session, went for 29 points but had little help from an unusually experienced summer league roster. 

Thomas, Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. played almost 3,000 minutes combined last season and made 40 starts between them.

Minnesota lost on Wednesday to the Bucks 87-75, going ice cold in the fourth quarter (four-of-20) after entering the period trailing by just two points. Kevon Harris, who played primarily with Raptors 905 in the G-League the last two seasons, scored 16 points for the Wolves, while second-round pick Josh Minott had 11 rebounds.

Minott came from Charlotte in a draft-night trade while Wendell Moore Jr. was a late first-round pick. Minnesota got Moore's rights from the Rockets.

