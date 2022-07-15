How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors: Live Stream NBA Summer League

The Thunder have won two straight games and are in the mix for the tournament in Las Vegas as they take on the Warriors.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) bounced back from an opening game loss with two consecutive wins, putting themselves in the mix for the NBA2K23 Summer League tournament. The Golden State Warriors (1-2) come in off a loss and the two teams meet Friday night in Las Vegas.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors summer league game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On Wednesday, the Thunder led Sacramento by as much as 19 en route to an 86-80 victory. The Kings never got closer than five points in the second half and second-year point guard Tre Mann led Oklahoma City with 15 points and seven assists. Eugene Omoruyi, on a two-way contract, dropped 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

Golden State was never in the game against Boston on Tuesday, trailing by as much as 23 in the first quarter. Jonathan Kuminga, a rotation player for the Warriors last season, went for 29 points and Moses Moody, another second-year player, added 21.

Second-round pick Gui Santos added 12 points and eight rebounds and free agent Mac McClung, who joined the Warriors summer league team in Las Vegas after playing for the Lakers in the California Classic, had nine points and five assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.