How to Watch 76ers vs Nuggets: Stream NBA Summer League Live, TV

How to Watch 76ers vs Nuggets: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nuggets are looking for a third straight win and a shot at the Summer League playoffs as they take on the 76ers Friday.

The Denver Nuggets (2-1) have won two straight games in the NBA2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas and are in the hunt for a tournament bid as they face the Philadelphia 76ers (1-2) on Friday.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets, Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Denver beat the Clippers 80-75 on Wednesday, never trailing en route to the victory. Matt Mitchell, who played last year in France, scored 17 points, canning 5-of-10 from 3-point range, to pace the Nuggets. First-round pick Christian Braun from Kansas had eight points to go with 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Ismael Kamagate, a 6-foot-11 second-round pick from France acquired by the Nuggets on July 6, also had three blocks.

Philadelphia picked up its first win of the summer on Wednesday, beating the Heat 75-71. In a game that featured 18 lead changes, the Sixers took the lead for good with 4:04 left and sealed it when Malik Ellison picked off a pass and fed Trevelin Queen for a dunk with 6.6 seconds remaining.

Queen, who signed a two-year deal as a free agent on July 1, had 16 points while Ellison, the son of former No. 1 pick Purvis Ellison, finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Bey scored 14 points in 17 minutes off the bench.

