Skip to main content

How to Watch Nets vs Celtics: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets and Celtics renew their rivalry in Las Vegas in the NBA Summer League Playoffs on Saturday

The Boston Celtics finished their four games in the summer league tied for the top record at 3-1. 

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Saturday they will look to get another win as they take on the Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

They got off to a bit of a rocky start losing to the Heat by 10 in their first game, but they have since rolled off three straight wins against the Bucks, Warriors and Grizzlies.

The Nets, though, will be looking to snap the Celtics winning streak as they try and win their second straight game.

They have alternated wins and losses in their four games so far. They opened up the league losing to the Bucks, but bounced back to beat the 76ers. 

They then played two games that weren't close as they lost to the Grizzlies by 26 and then beat the Timberwolves by 19.

It has been an up and down summer league for the Nets, but they will look to straighten things out on Saturday and get a big win agains the Celtics.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Questioning a stoppage in play, Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20), defender Brent Kallman (14), midfielder Robin Lod (17) and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) look to referee Michael Radchuk in the second half against New York City at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch DC United at Minnesota United FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Chicago Fire FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Wings

By Adam Childsjust now
Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski (11) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for control of the ball at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbinajust now
SRX
Auto Racing

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Team Overtime vs. Omaha Blue Crew

By Adam Childsjust now
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Nets Raptors Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Nets vs Celtics: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV

By Adam Childsjust now
OL Reign Houston Dash
Soccer

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy