How to Watch Nets vs Celtics: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV

The Nets and Celtics renew their rivalry in Las Vegas in the NBA Summer League Playoffs on Saturday

The Boston Celtics finished their four games in the summer league tied for the top record at 3-1.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Saturday they will look to get another win as they take on the Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

They got off to a bit of a rocky start losing to the Heat by 10 in their first game, but they have since rolled off three straight wins against the Bucks, Warriors and Grizzlies.

The Nets, though, will be looking to snap the Celtics winning streak as they try and win their second straight game.

They have alternated wins and losses in their four games so far. They opened up the league losing to the Bucks, but bounced back to beat the 76ers.

They then played two games that weren't close as they lost to the Grizzlies by 26 and then beat the Timberwolves by 19.

It has been an up and down summer league for the Nets, but they will look to straighten things out on Saturday and get a big win agains the Celtics.

