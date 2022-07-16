How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

The Raptors are still alive for a tournament bid while the Heat have lost their last two as the two teams meet in summer league action.

The Raptors (2-1) are among a dozen teams competing for a spot in the NBA2K23 summer league tournament and need a win over the Heat (1-2) on Friday night to stay alive. Miami has lost its last two games and already has its consolation game scheduled.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors summer league game on fuboTV:

Toronto beat Utah on Wednesday 80-74. The Raptors nearly blew an 18-point lead but held on down the stretch after the Jazz got to within two points with 1:04 remaining. D.J. Wilson, signed to a two-year contract on July 7, scored 22 points and had nine rebounds for Toronto.

Jeff Dowtin, who saw action for three teams last season, added 19 points.

The Heat fell to Philadelphia on Wednesday 75-71. Miami got to within three in the final seconds but got no closer after leading by as much as 10 in the third period. Javonte Smart, a two-way player for the Heat last season, scored 20 points but was just eight-of-26.

Undrafted rookie Orlando Robinson had 13 points, 10 boards and four blocks and Haywood Highsmith, who finished last season with the Heat, scored 17 points.

