How to Watch Lakers vs Pelicans

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pelicans did not have a great start to the summer league as they scored just 68 points in their first game. The 68 points weren't nearly enough in the 17-point loss to the Trail Blazers.
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans today:
Game Date: July 15, 2022
Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV
They bounced back in their second game scoring 101 points in their 28-point win against the Hawks. The Pelicans were just about as good in their next game as they scored 106 in an 18-point win over the Wizards.
The Pelicans will look to make it three in a row against a Lakers team who is just 1-2 so far this summer.
The Lakers lost their first two games in Las Vegas but come into Friday's game fresh off a win against the rival Clippers.
The Lakers outscored the Clippers 21-10 in the fourth quarter to break a tie and get the 11-point win.
They had four players score in double figures in the win and were led by Mason Jones, who scored a team-high 15 points.
