How to Watch Lakers vs Pelicans

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pelicans go for their third win of the NBA summer league on Friday when they take on the Lakers in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans did not have a great start to the summer league as they scored just 68 points in their first game. The 68 points weren't nearly enough in the 17-point loss to the Trail Blazers.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

They bounced back in their second game scoring 101 points in their 28-point win against the Hawks. The Pelicans were just about as good in their next game as they scored 106 in an 18-point win over the Wizards.

The Pelicans will look to make it three in a row against a Lakers team who is just 1-2 so far this summer.

The Lakers lost their first two games in Las Vegas but come into Friday's game fresh off a win against the rival Clippers. 

The Lakers outscored the Clippers 21-10 in the fourth quarter to break a tie and get the 11-point win.

They had four players score in double figures in the win and were led by Mason Jones, who scored a team-high 15 points.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
