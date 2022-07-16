How to Watch Pistons vs Magic: Stream NBA Summer League

Skip to main content

How to Watch Magic vs Pistons: Live Stream Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

The Magic and Pistons battle Saturday afternoon in the first round of the playoffs of the NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons both finished their four games before the playoffs with a 2-2 record and will be looking to get a win and move on Saturday.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The Magic started off the summer strong with a big 91-77 win over the Rockets in which top pick Paolo Banchero scored 17 points and Caleb Houstan added 20.

They followed that up with a 94-92 win over the Kings in which Banchero went for another 23 points in the win. It was enough for the Magic to shut him down for the rest of the summer and they have since lost two straight.

The Pistons will look to make it three straight losses for the Magic as they also try to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Pistons started the summer with big wins over the Trail Blazers and Wizards and looked good doing it.

Unfortunately they couldn't keep it up and have dropped their last two games to the Pacers and Cavs.

Both teams are looking to get back in the win column Saturday and move on in the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Guardians

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
pistons knicks summer league
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs Magic: Stream NBA Summer League

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Evan Massey12 seconds ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Laurie Canter plays his shot out of the bunker on to the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch State Open of Virginia Championship

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
Jul 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) rounds the bases on a three run home run in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy