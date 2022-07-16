How to Watch Pistons vs Magic: Stream NBA Summer League

The Magic and Pistons battle Saturday afternoon in the first round of the playoffs of the NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons both finished their four games before the playoffs with a 2-2 record and will be looking to get a win and move on Saturday.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The Magic started off the summer strong with a big 91-77 win over the Rockets in which top pick Paolo Banchero scored 17 points and Caleb Houstan added 20.

They followed that up with a 94-92 win over the Kings in which Banchero went for another 23 points in the win. It was enough for the Magic to shut him down for the rest of the summer and they have since lost two straight.

The Pistons will look to make it three straight losses for the Magic as they also try to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Pistons started the summer with big wins over the Trail Blazers and Wizards and looked good doing it.

Unfortunately they couldn't keep it up and have dropped their last two games to the Pacers and Cavs.

Both teams are looking to get back in the win column Saturday and move on in the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.