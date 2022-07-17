How to Watch Knicks vs. Blazers

The Blazers bounced back from opening loss to reach the championship against the Knicks in this summer league showdown.

It's not the last game of the summer league in Las Vegas, but Sunday's matchup between the Knicks (3-1) and Trail Blazers (3-1) is the biggest. New York and Portland face off for the championship after emerging from a pileup of seven 3-1 teams.

How to Watch NBA Summer League Championship, New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game TIme: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Knicks had the best point differential at plus-47 to win the tiebreaker for a spot in the final, while Portland's plus-33 was second. The Bulls, Raptors, Bucks, Thunder and Celtics were relegated to consolation games.

After an opening loss to Detroit, the Trail Blazers rolled to three straight wins. That included handing New York its only loss on Monday. Portland trailed by 15 in the first quarter before storming back for an 88-77 victory.

Second-year player Trendon Watford scored 18 points for the Blazers while second-round pick Jabari Walker went for 16 points and 13 rebounds. Quentin Grimes, who played 46 games for the Knicks last season, scored 24 points in the loss while Jericho Sims, a 2022 second-round pick, grabbed 11 rebounds.

After the first quarter, New York shot just 37%, including eight-of-28 (28.6%) from deep while Portland hit 56.3% overall and was 10-of-20 from three-point range.

