How to Watch the Boston Celtics Online All Season Long

Can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown do enough for the Celtics to keep them among the NBA's top title contenders?

Last season, the Celtics made a statement, reaching the NBA Finals and owning a 2-1 series lead in the championship series before ultimately falling in six to the champion Warriors.

Boston wasted little time revamping the roster anyway in hopes of remaining among the league's best teams next season. In are two league veterans who will undoubtedly help bolster the team's bench in the forms of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

The former will help take some of the playmaking duties from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while the latter will provide shooting, likely off the bench but perhaps even as a starter on some nights.

Considering that the only pieces the Celtics lost from their Eastern Conference championship team were Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith, it wouldn't be surprising to see them have an even stronger 2022-23 season.

Where To Watch Boston Celtics Games

Locally, you can watch the Boston Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

Boston Celtics 2022-23 Season Preview

Tatum and Brown are the engines to the Celtics' success this season, but the frontcourt and backcourt rotations might determine how good they can be.

In the backcourt, Brogdon is the most talented guard the team has to pair with Marcus Smart, but Payton Pritchard came on strong last season, as did mid-season acquisition Derrick White. The team boasts a very solid backcourt from top to bottom.

Udoka brought toughness and grit to this team, as Boston proved to be one of the feistiest teams in basketball last year, particularly on the defensive end. Its the offense that will need to improve just a bit, at least with regards to ball movement, for the Celtics to take that next step.

New additions/subtractions

This offseason, Boston added the aforementioned Brogdon and Gallinari, as well as JD Davidson and Mfiondu Kabengele.

As far as subtractions, the team lost Theis and Nesmith while Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Matt Ryan, Nik Stauskas and Brodric Thomas remain unsigned free agents.

Watch NBC Sports Boston (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

The big question for the Celtics is whether they can take that final step and become champions, considering how close they were last season. Will Brogdon and Gallinari, along with continued growth from Tatum, Brown and Smart, be enough?

We'll find out together in 2022-23.

Regional restrictions may apply.