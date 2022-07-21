How to Watch the Chicago Bulls Online All Season Long

The Bulls are all in on this team built around DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, though defensive concerns remain.

This is the season for the Bulls to truly get back into the upper echelon of the NBA. Last year, they did make the playoffs for the first time in six years but it was a short-lived run as Chicago was ousted in the first round in five games by the Bucks after an unimpressive second half of 2021-22.

The team still has Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to build around, a nasty offensive pairing of confident bucket-getters, but concerns around Lonzo Ball's knee put a serious cloud on the team's outlook for 2022-23. Ball has developed into one of the league's best two-way guards and without him last year, the team's defense fell apart.

The return of Patrick Williams should help limit those concerns, too, but we won't know anything until both players are on the court and healthy. Until then, the team's point-stopping prowess will remain in question.

Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Season Preview

Down the stretch last year, the Bulls played their worst basketball of the season after looking like potential Eastern Conference contenders earlier in the year. A lot of that might have had to do with Ball going down, but what does it say when a team's defense is so dependent on one player, especially when that player is a guard and not a paint-protecting frontcourt piece?

The Bulls' depth is going to be an interesting test for the team this upcoming season, particularly after an uninspired offseason that saw Chicago add an aging Goran Dragic and a somewhat unreliable Andre Drummond.

Again, if Williams and Ball are back and healthy, those concerns go away to an extent, as having the likes of Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones and Dragic coming off the bench could form a solid reserve unit.

But will it be good enough for the team to become legit title contenders? That remains to be seen.

This team has a ton of questions and what-if scenarios going into next year. One thing is undeniable, however: the Bulls should be very entertaining once and one of the teams to watch all season long.

Additions and subtractions

The Bulls were able to add Dragic and Drummond in free agency to go with picking up Dalen Terry, J. Freeman-Liberty and Justin Lewis. They didn't lose much, either, with Troy Brown heading to the Lakers and Tristan Thompson, Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill and Matt Thomas still free agents.

