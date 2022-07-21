Skip to main content

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors Online All Season Long

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led the Warriors back to championship heights. Can they do it again in 2022-23?

What a storybook season 2021-22 was for the Warriors, with Klay Thompson returning, Jordan Poole breaking out, Andrew Wiggins living up to the hype, Draymond Green frustrating foes and fans alike and Stephen Curry winning the first Finals MVP of his career after winning his fourth championship.

A lifelong Warriors fan could not have drawn things up better as far as how the campaign went.

Now, the question is, will Golden State be able to reach those heights again in 2022-23? After losing some pieces in free agency, it won't be easy, but after what we just saw, we know never to count out Curry and Co. again.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors Games

Locally, you can watch the Golden State Warriors games on NBC Sports Bay Area.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

Golden State Warriors 2022-23 Season Preview

Not that he had anything left to prove, but for the few doubters remaining, Curry showed he is one of the greatest players of all time without question in 2021-22, averaging 25.5 points and 6.3 assists in the regular season and 31.2 points to go with 5.0 assists and 5.2 three-pointers in the Finals.

The question is, will those around him be able to repeat their performances from last season? Thompson had his ups but also a fair share of downs in his first season back in action following to major lower-body injuries. Green also regressed mightily as a scorer, though he somewhat made up for it with his playmaking and defense in the playoffs.

The Warriors also lost some important depth from last year's championship team, with Gary Payton II (Portland), Otto Porter (Toronto), Damion Lee (Phoenix), Juan Toscano-Anderson (L.A. Lakers) and Nemanja Bjelica (overseas) all gone.

A lot will be asked of the team's two main free-agent acquisitions, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, to fill those now-departed shoes, but growth from the team's lottery picks from the two years prior — James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga — could also help mitigate those concerns.

If that trio grows in the way Poole did, we could be looking at an even stronger Warriors side in 2022-23.

A scary proposition for foes indeed.

If he continues to develop his game, he could become a star center for a championship contender.

Additions and subtractions

The Warriors added DiVincenzo, Green, Mac McClung, Patrick Baldwin and Lester Quinones this offseason so far. They lost Payton II, Porter, Lee, Toscano-Anderson and Bjelica, with Andre Iguodala, Chris Chiozza and Quinndary Weatherspoon all currently unsigned free agents.

