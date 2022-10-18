How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online, 2022-23 Schedule, TV Channel

The Portland Trail Blazers look different this season, but Damian Lillard is still leading the charge.

The Portland Trail Blazers don't look like the Portland Trail Blazers that you're familiar with. The team traded C.J. McCollum last year, opening up a starting role for Anfernee Simons, who now pairs with star point guard Damian Lillard. The team added forward Jerami Grant this offseason, with Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic expected to round out the starting unit. But it all starts and ends with Lillard, who was limited to 29 games last year by injury. The team went 12-17 with Lillard, and 15-38 without him, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. With a healthy Lillard, can Portland make the playoffs in a crowded Western Conference?

It will be tough. The West continues to get better, and without McCollum, this team is going to need Grant and Simons to do a lot on the offensive end.

Will the Blazers make a playoff run? Or will this team finish under .500 for the third time in four years?

