How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online, 2022-23 Schedule, TV Channel

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online All Season Long

The Portland Trail Blazers look different this season, but Damian Lillard is still leading the charge.

The Portland Trail Blazers don't look like the Portland Trail Blazers that you're familiar with. The team traded C.J. McCollum last year, opening up a starting role for Anfernee Simons, who now pairs with star point guard Damian Lillard. The team added forward Jerami Grant this offseason, with Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic expected to round out the starting unit. But it all starts and ends with Lillard, who was limited to 29 games last year by injury. The team went 12-17 with Lillard, and 15-38 without him, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. With a healthy Lillard, can Portland make the playoffs in a crowded Western Conference?

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers Games

Locally, you can watch the Portland Trail Blazers games on NBC Sports Northwest.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

It will be tough. The West continues to get better, and without McCollum, this team is going to need Grant and Simons to do a lot on the offensive end.

Watch NBC Sports Northwest (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Will the Blazers make a playoff run? Or will this team finish under .500 for the third time in four years?

Portland Trail Blazers Schedule

If you're looking for who the Portland Trail Blazers are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

Regional restrictions may apply.

