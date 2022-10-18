How to Watch the Washington Wizards Online, 2022-23 Schedule, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Washington Wizards Online All Season Long

With a new contract extension in tow, how far can Bradley Beal take the Washington Wizards this season?

The Washington Wizards signed guard Bradley Beal to a max extension this offseason, signaling that the team expects to contend for a playoff spot. And they've put a really solid group of players around Beal. If healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is one of the most intriguing bigs in the league, and two former Nuggets, Monte Morris and Will Barton, come over to help produce offense for the first unit. Kyle Kuzma fills out the other starting spot on this team.

How to Watch Washington Wizards Games

Locally, you can watch the Washington Wizards games on NBC Sports Washington.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

If there's a concern, it's the depth. Players like Delon Wright, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford all have some good traits to their games, but none are really complete players at this point.

Watch NBC Sports Washington (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Washington has made the playoffs just once in the past four seasons and hasn't finished over .500 since 2018, but the talent is there to challenge at least for a play-in spot this year.

Washington Wizards Schedule

If you're looking for who the Washington Wizards are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles between Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
