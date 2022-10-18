How to Watch the Washington Wizards Online, 2022-23 Schedule, TV Channel

With a new contract extension in tow, how far can Bradley Beal take the Washington Wizards this season?

The Washington Wizards signed guard Bradley Beal to a max extension this offseason, signaling that the team expects to contend for a playoff spot. And they've put a really solid group of players around Beal. If healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is one of the most intriguing bigs in the league, and two former Nuggets, Monte Morris and Will Barton, come over to help produce offense for the first unit. Kyle Kuzma fills out the other starting spot on this team.

If there's a concern, it's the depth. Players like Delon Wright, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford all have some good traits to their games, but none are really complete players at this point.

Washington has made the playoffs just once in the past four seasons and hasn't finished over .500 since 2018, but the talent is there to challenge at least for a play-in spot this year.

