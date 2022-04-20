How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

This series shifts north as the 76ers and the Raptors play Game 3 of their series on Wednesday night.

Before this series started, the Raptors (0-2) were the trendy pick to pull off a first-round upset over the 76ers (2-0) due to their deep, athletic and frustrating style on both ends of the floor. From the opening tip of Game 1, however, it has been clear that Philadelphia is head and shoulders better than this Toronto team, with MVP candidate Joel Embiid dominating and budding star Tyrese Maxey really stepping up.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Game 3 today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Philadelphia is absolutely decimating Toronto through two games with a plus-35 point difference through two games so far at home:

Through two games of this series, Philadelphia has absolutely dominated, last trailing at the 9:40 mark of the second quarter of Game 2. It has been as one-sided as possible in this series.

Embiid is averaging 25.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 45-25-84 splits and James Harden is adding in 18.0 points, 10.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game on 34-45-86 splits.

Maxey is leading the way with 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 69-57-100 splits as he is fully taking advantage of the attention paid to the stars around him.

This season, Maxey averaged 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, really stepping up as the secret weapon for the team in the playoffs.

Another key to Philadelphia's success has been the play of Tobias Harris as he is adding in 23.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game on 64-75-80 splits. The team needs its third highest-paid player to play like a star and with Embiid and Harden sucking up the attention and Maxey breaking out, Harris has the bandwidth to push Philadelphia over the top.

