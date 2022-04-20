How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This series shifts north as the 76ers and the Raptors play Game 3 of their series on Wednesday night.

Before this series started, the Raptors (0-2) were the trendy pick to pull off a first-round upset over the 76ers (2-0) due to their deep, athletic and frustrating style on both ends of the floor. From the opening tip of Game 1, however, it has been clear that Philadelphia is head and shoulders better than this Toronto team, with MVP candidate Joel Embiid dominating and budding star Tyrese Maxey really stepping up.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Game 3 today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Game 3 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia is absolutely decimating Toronto through two games with a plus-35 point difference through two games so far at home:

Through two games of this series, Philadelphia has absolutely dominated, last trailing at the 9:40 mark of the second quarter of Game 2. It has been as one-sided as possible in this series.

Embiid is averaging 25.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 45-25-84 splits and James Harden is adding in 18.0 points, 10.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game on 34-45-86 splits.

Maxey is leading the way with 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 69-57-100 splits as he is fully taking advantage of the attention paid to the stars around him.

This season, Maxey averaged 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, really stepping up as the secret weapon for the team in the playoffs.

Another key to Philadelphia's success has been the play of Tobias Harris as he is adding in 23.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game on 64-75-80 splits. The team needs its third highest-paid player to play like a star and with Embiid and Harden sucking up the attention and Maxey breaking out, Harris has the bandwidth to push Philadelphia over the top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

76ers at Raptors, Game 3

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18111836
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
cypress-hill.789f4ceb
entertainment

How to Watch Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch The Miracle Panda

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
MV5BZTViMzczNDAtOWYyZS00MDdlLTg5OWItYjBmNjc3YTRkNzljXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDkwMzY5NjQ@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
USATSI_18116084
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Cubs

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
imago1010517749h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Game 2

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy