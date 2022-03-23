How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Aaron Baddeley ended the weekend at -8, good for a 28th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 looking for an improved score.
How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +18000
Baddeley's Recent Performance
- Baddeley has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
36
-7
$32,608
