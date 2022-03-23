How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 17, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Aaron Baddeley lines up his putt on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Aaron Baddeley ended the weekend at -8, good for a 28th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +18000

Baddeley's Recent Performance

Baddeley has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

He missed the cut the last time he played Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship 36 -7 $32,608

