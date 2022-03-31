How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Aaron Baddeley tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Baddeley looks for better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after he took 20th shooting 2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

Baddeley's Recent Performance

Baddeley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.

Baddeley last played this course in 2015, placing 20th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship 36 -7 $32,608

