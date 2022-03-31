How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Baddeley looks for better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after he took 20th shooting 2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Baddeley's Recent Performance
- Baddeley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.
- Baddeley last played this course in 2015, placing 20th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
36
-7
$32,608
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
