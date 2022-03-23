How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Rai takes to the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rai's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rai has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
6
-13
$265,020
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)