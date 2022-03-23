Aug 7, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Aaron Rai lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rai takes to the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4000

Rai's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Rai has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 66 +7 $16,800 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 6 -13 $265,020

