How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Aaron Rai plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Aaron Rai struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Rai's Recent Performance

Rai has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 66 +7 $16,800 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661

