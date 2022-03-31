How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Aaron Rai struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Rai's Recent Performance
- Rai has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)