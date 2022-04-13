How to Watch Aaron Wise at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Wise starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in the tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Wise's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wise has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Wise has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Wise missed the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
67
E
$24,960
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
