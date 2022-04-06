How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Abraham Ancer tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham Ancer seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament. He placed 26th at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +8000

+8000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ancer's Recent Performance

Over his last two rounds, Ancer has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last two rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Ancer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last two rounds.

The last time Ancer competed at this course (2021), he finished 26th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC - $0 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 6 - $386,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000

Regional restrictions apply.