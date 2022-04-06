How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Abraham Ancer seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament. He placed 26th at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +8000
Ancer's Recent Performance
- Over his last two rounds, Ancer has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last two rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Ancer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last two rounds.
- The last time Ancer competed at this course (2021), he finished 26th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
-
$0
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
6
-
$386,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
How To Watch
