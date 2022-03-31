Abraham Ancer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Abraham Ancer missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +2200
Ancer's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ancer has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Ancer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
January 20-23
The American Express
40
-10
$27,014
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
