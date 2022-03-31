Abraham Ancer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Abraham Ancer tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Abraham Ancer missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +2200

Ancer's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Ancer has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Ancer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705 January 20-23 The American Express 40 -10 $27,014

