How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin will appear in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a fourth-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Live Stream on fuboTV
Hadwin's Recent Performance
- Hadwin enters this tournament with three straight top-10 placements.
- Hadwin will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Hadwin has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Hadwin has finished below par nine times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in four of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Hadwin failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
26
-8
$58,630
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)