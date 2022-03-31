Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Adam Hadwin tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a seventh-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +4000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hadwin's Recent Performance

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.
  • Hadwin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
  • The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hadwin failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

7

-12

$228,930

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

9

-7

$525,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+4

$0

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

26

-8

$58,630

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

16

-10

$119,843

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
