How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a seventh-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +4000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hadwin's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Hadwin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hadwin failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
26
-8
$58,630
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)