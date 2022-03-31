How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Adam Hadwin tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a seventh-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +4000

Hadwin's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Hadwin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hadwin failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +4 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 26 -8 $58,630 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843

