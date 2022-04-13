How to Watch Adam Long at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Long enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent competition he played.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Long's Recent Performance
- Long has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
75
+6
$23,400
