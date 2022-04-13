How to Watch Adam Long at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 18, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Adam Long plays his shot onto the fourth green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Long enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Adam Long at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Long's Recent Performance

Long has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 75 +6 $23,400

Regional restrictions apply.