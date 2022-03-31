How to Watch Adam Long at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 18, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Adam Long hits from the fourth tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valspar Championship, Adam Long struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Adam Long at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Long's Recent Performance

Long has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Long has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 75 +6 $23,400 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

