At the Valspar Championship, Adam Long struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Adam Long at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Long's Recent Performance
- Long has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Long has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
75
+6
$23,400
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
