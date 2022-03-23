How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk, the No. 189 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) March 24-27.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Schenk's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Schenk has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Schenk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Schenk last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 56th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
