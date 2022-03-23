How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Adam Schenk putts on the 17th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schenk, the No. 189 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) March 24-27.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +10000

Schenk's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Schenk has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Schenk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Schenk last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 56th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0

