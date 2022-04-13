Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot on the 9th hole from off the course during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schenk, the No. 183 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Schenk's Recent Performance

Schenk has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Schenk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Schenk last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 25th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464

Regional restrictions apply.