How to Watch Adam Schenk at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk, the No. 183 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Schenk's Recent Performance
- Schenk has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Schenk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Schenk last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 25th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
