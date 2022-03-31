How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk will compete in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a seventh-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Schenk's Recent Performance
- Schenk has finished with a top-five score in four straight rounds.
- Schenk has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Schenk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
