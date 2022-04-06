How to Watch Adam Scott at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Adam Scott tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links April 7-10, Adam Scott will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2021, he shot +11 and placed 54th at Austin Country Club.

How to Watch Adam Scott at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +5500

Scott's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Scott has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last six rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Scott placed 54th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 10 - $220,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 4 -14 $540,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 38 -5 $35,670

