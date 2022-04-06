How to Watch Adam Scott at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links April 7-10, Adam Scott will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2021, he shot +11 and placed 54th at Austin Country Club.
How to Watch Adam Scott at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +5500
Scott's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Scott has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last six rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Scott placed 54th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
10
-
$220,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
4
-14
$540,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
38
-5
$35,670
