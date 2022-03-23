How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +3500
Svensson's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
79
+10
$15,708
