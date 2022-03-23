How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Adam Svensson putts on the eighth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +3500

Svensson's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 49 -5 $21,089 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 79 +10 $15,708

