How to Watch Adam Svensson at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina ranked No. 177 in the world.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Svensson's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
