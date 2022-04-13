Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina ranked No. 177 in the world.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Svensson's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000

