How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas ranked No. 170 in the world.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Svensson's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)