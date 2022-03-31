Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas ranked No. 170 in the world.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Svensson's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 49 -5 $21,089

