How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley placed 14th in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2020, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 24-27 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +2500
Smalley's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Smalley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Smalley last played this course in 2020, finishing 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
72
+2
$24,120
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
