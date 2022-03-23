How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley placed 14th in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2020, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 24-27 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +2500

+2500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Smalley's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Smalley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Smalley last played this course in 2020, finishing 14th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 72 +2 $24,120 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.