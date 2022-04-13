How to Watch Alex Smalley at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valero Texas Open, Alex Smalley struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Smalley's Recent Performance
- Smalley has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)