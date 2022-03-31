How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley will appear March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he took second in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -16 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +11000
Smalley's Recent Performance
- Smalley has ended within three strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par four times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
72
+2
$24,120
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
