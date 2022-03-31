How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley will appear March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he took second in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -16 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +11000

+11000 Live Stream on fuboTV:

Smalley's Recent Performance

Smalley has ended within three strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par four times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 2 -16 $329,300 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 72 +2 $24,120

