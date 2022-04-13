How to Watch Alexander Noren at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alexander Noren looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he took 25th shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.
How to Watch Alexander Noren at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Noren's Recent Performance
- Noren will try to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Noren has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing six straight with a better-than-average score.
- Noren has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time Noren golfed this course (2021), he finished 25th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
5
-4
$309,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
6
-14
$287,000
April
13
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)