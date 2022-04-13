How to Watch Alexander Noren at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Alexander Noren looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he took 25th shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Noren's Recent Performance

Noren will try to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Noren has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing six straight with a better-than-average score.

Noren has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time Noren golfed this course (2021), he finished 25th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 5 -4 $309,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 6 -14 $287,000

