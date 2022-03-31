How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Landry hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Landry's Recent Performance
- Over his last seven rounds, Landry has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Landry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
