How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Andrew Landry plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Landry hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +40000

+40000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Landry's Recent Performance

Over his last seven rounds, Landry has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Landry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Regional restrictions apply.