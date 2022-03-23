How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Andrew Novak on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Andrew Novak missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +10000

Novak's Recent Performance

Novak has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +9 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 70 +1 $16,968

