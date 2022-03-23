How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Andrew Novak missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Novak's Recent Performance
- Novak has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
70
+1
$16,968
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
