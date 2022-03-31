How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Novak hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following an 11th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Novak's Recent Performance
- Novak has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
11
-12
$89,725
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)