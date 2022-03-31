How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Andrew Novak on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Novak hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following an 11th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Novak's Recent Performance

Novak has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 11 -12 $89,725 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +9 $0

