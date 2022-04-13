How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Putnam hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 41st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Putnam's Recent Performance
- Putnam has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Putnam missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
