Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Andrew Putnam plays his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Putnam hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 41st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Putnam's Recent Performance

Putnam has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Putnam missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +7 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429

