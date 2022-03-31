How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 17, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Andrew Putnam hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Putnam, the No. 144 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 72nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +14000

Live Stream on fuboTV

Putnam's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Putnam has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Putnam has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Putnam finished 72nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +7 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.