How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Putnam, the No. 144 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 72nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +14000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Putnam's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Putnam has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Putnam has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Putnam finished 72nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)