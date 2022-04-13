How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Anirban Lahiri posted a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Lahiri's Recent Performance

Lahiri will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Lahiri did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 2 -12 $2,180,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 74 +16 $23,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0

