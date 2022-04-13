How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Anirban Lahiri posted a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage trying to improve on that finish.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Lahiri's Recent Performance
- Lahiri will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Lahiri did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
2
-12
$2,180,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
