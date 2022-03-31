How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri enters the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 coming off a second-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Lahiri's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lahiri has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Lahiri has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
2
-12
$2,180,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
