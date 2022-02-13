How to Watch Hawks at Celtics

The Hawks look to get their third win of the season against the Celtics when they meet on Sunday.

The Hawks (26-29) have struggled since their seven-game winning streak, going 2-4 while the Celtics (32-25) have been rolling, going 9-1 in their last 10 games. Boston made some moves at the trade deadline to tighten the roster and make a run in the playoffs, bringing back Daniel Theis and adding Derrick White to the team in exchange for Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WZVN - Ft. Myers, FL)

Trae Young and John Collins each scored 21 points in their last game against Boston in a 108-92 win two weeks ago:

In his first game with Boston, White had 15 points and six rebounds off the bench in a win over the Nuggets. The team looked really good with White coming off the bench and playing off of stars Jayson Tatum (24 points) and Jaylen Brown (12 points).

Over the course of their last 10 games, Boston has looked fantastic. The Celtics are averaging 113.0 points and giving up only 93.5 points to opponents.

Atlanta was the only loss for them in this stretch.

The last time Boston played Atlanta, the game was tight going into the fourth quarter before Atlanta went on a 28-15 run to win the game.

In its last six games, Atlanta is scoring 114.3 points and giving up 116.2 points to opponents. During its seven-game winning streak, it had more balance, scoring 119.4 points and giving up 107.4 to opponents. When the Hawks find the balance on offense and defense Atlanta is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

