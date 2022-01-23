How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of NBA teams on three-game win streaks meet on Sunday when the Hawks take on the Hornets.

After a brutal start to their campaign, the Hawks have finally turned things around recently, winning their last three games heading into Sunday's matchup against the Hornets.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Watch Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte, on the other hand, has been solid all season long, boasting a 26-20 record, sitting No. 7 in the East and winning three games of their own heading into their showdown with Atlanta.

The Hornets' most recent outing was a 121-98 victory over the Thunder, one in which Terry Rozier led the way with 24 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Atlanta enters today's game having just defeated the Heat 110-108 thanks, in large part, to Trae Young's 28 points and seven assists.

Speaking of Young, Hawks vs. Hornets will be of particular interest because it will showcase two of the brightest young point guards the league has to offer: Young and LaMelo Ball.

Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.4 assists while hitting 37.2 percent of his outside attempts while Ball is putting up 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists, hitting 37.1 percent of his triples in the process.

This will be the third time Atlanta and Charlotte face off this season, with the Hawks taking the first contest 115-105 and the Hornets taking the second 130-127.

Tune in to NBA League Pass Channel 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET to find out who takes the third edition of this Eastern Conference rivalry.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17204632
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

4 minutes ago
joel embiid 76ers
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Spurs

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16932592
NFL

How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

34 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

34 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) drives the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

34 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

1 hour ago
USATSI_17449446
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Magic

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

1 hour ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy