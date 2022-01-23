How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

A pair of NBA teams on three-game win streaks meet on Sunday when the Hawks take on the Hornets.

After a brutal start to their campaign, the Hawks have finally turned things around recently, winning their last three games heading into Sunday's matchup against the Hornets.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Charlotte, on the other hand, has been solid all season long, boasting a 26-20 record, sitting No. 7 in the East and winning three games of their own heading into their showdown with Atlanta.

The Hornets' most recent outing was a 121-98 victory over the Thunder, one in which Terry Rozier led the way with 24 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Atlanta enters today's game having just defeated the Heat 110-108 thanks, in large part, to Trae Young's 28 points and seven assists.

Speaking of Young, Hawks vs. Hornets will be of particular interest because it will showcase two of the brightest young point guards the league has to offer: Young and LaMelo Ball.

Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.4 assists while hitting 37.2 percent of his outside attempts while Ball is putting up 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists, hitting 37.1 percent of his triples in the process.

This will be the third time Atlanta and Charlotte face off this season, with the Hawks taking the first contest 115-105 and the Hornets taking the second 130-127.

Tune in to NBA League Pass Channel 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET to find out who takes the third edition of this Eastern Conference rivalry.

